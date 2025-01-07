BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESF) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.50 and traded as low as $14.03. BAE Systems shares last traded at $14.19, with a volume of 26,694 shares trading hands.

BAE Systems Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.50.

Get BAE Systems alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BAE Systems stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. 40.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BAE Systems Company Profile

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Platforms & Services, Air, Maritime, and Cyber & Intelligence. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance capabilities, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BAE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.