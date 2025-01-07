Bank of America Cuts Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Price Target to $46.00

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Bank of America from $54.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on OMCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Omnicell from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Omnicell from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on Omnicell from $45.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.17.

Get Omnicell alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on OMCL

Omnicell Stock Down 1.3 %

Insider Activity at Omnicell

NASDAQ:OMCL opened at $44.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 34.96 and a beta of 0.78. Omnicell has a 52 week low of $25.12 and a 52 week high of $55.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.65.

In related news, Director Mark W. Parrish sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total value of $567,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,763,597.10. The trade was a 17.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Omnicell

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Omnicell by 78.4% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Omnicell by 230.1% during the third quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omnicell in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the third quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Omnicell during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

About Omnicell

(Get Free Report)

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.