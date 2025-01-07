Barclays Issues Positive Forecast for First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Stock Price

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) had its target price increased by Barclays from $2,250.00 to $2,456.00 in a research report released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

FCNCA has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $2,150.00 to $2,000.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $2,550.00 to $2,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup cut First Citizens BancShares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. StockNews.com raised First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on First Citizens BancShares from $2,025.00 to $2,625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Citizens BancShares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,262.36.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ FCNCA opened at $2,149.75 on Monday. First Citizens BancShares has a 1 year low of $1,363.97 and a 1 year high of $2,388.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2,150.04 and its 200 day moving average is $1,991.99.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $45.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $47.40 by ($1.53). First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 17.36%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $55.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Citizens BancShares will post 187.88 earnings per share for the current year.

First Citizens BancShares Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $1.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This is an increase from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.47%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Citizens BancShares

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 3,111 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,574,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the fourth quarter valued at $655,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 72 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co of the South increased its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 136.8% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co of the South now owns 947 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,001,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in First Citizens BancShares by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 288,960 shares of the bank’s stock worth $531,961,000 after buying an additional 18,501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

