Barclays Lowers Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Price Target to $36.00

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Lincoln National from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

Shares of NYSE:LNC opened at $32.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.78. Lincoln National has a 12 month low of $25.09 and a 12 month high of $36.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.66 and a 200 day moving average of $32.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.42. Lincoln National had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Lincoln National’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lincoln National will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 128.57%.

In other Lincoln National news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 2,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $103,068.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 99,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,587,184. This represents a 2.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Lincoln National by 535.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 95.3% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lincoln National during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Lincoln National by 67.1% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

