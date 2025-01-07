Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.29 and traded as high as $13.75. Barclays shares last traded at $13.60, with a volume of 17,613,531 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BCS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Barclays in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.23 and a 200 day moving average of $12.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.41.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. Barclays had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Barclays PLC will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Barclays in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,647,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Barclays during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,276,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Barclays by 11.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,007,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,690,000 after purchasing an additional 426,815 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Barclays by 20.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 268,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 44,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Barclays by 101.3% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 174,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 87,784 shares during the period. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

