Barclays PLC Takes $194,000 Position in Summit Midstream Corporation (NYSE:SMC)

Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Summit Midstream Corporation (NYSE:SMC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SMC. Fractal Investments LLC acquired a new position in Summit Midstream during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,576,000. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Summit Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,794,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Summit Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth $529,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new position in Summit Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth $1,311,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Summit Midstream during the third quarter valued at about $227,000. 42.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Summit Midstream alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Summit Midstream

In related news, CEO J Heath Deneke sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total transaction of $37,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,006 shares in the company, valued at $9,597,664.94. This represents a 0.39 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $727,660 in the last 90 days. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Summit Midstream Stock Performance

Summit Midstream Company Profile

Shares of NYSE:SMC opened at $37.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.28 million, a P/E ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 2.37. Summit Midstream Corporation has a 52-week low of $15.56 and a 52-week high of $40.75.

(Free Report)

Summit Midstream Corporation focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. It operates natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering systems in four unconventional resource basins, including the Williston Basin in North Dakota, which includes the Bakken and Three Forks shale formations; the Denver-Julesburg Basin that consists of the Niobrara and Codell shale formations in Colorado and Wyoming; the Fort Worth Basin in Texas, which comprises the Barnett Shale formation; and the Piceance Basin in Colorado, which includes the Mesaverde formation, as well as the emerging Mancos and Niobrara Shale formations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Summit Midstream Corporation (NYSE:SMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.