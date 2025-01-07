Barclays Raises Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Price Target to $19.00

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

HBAN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Sandler O’Neill reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.69.

Huntington Bancshares Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $16.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.26. Huntington Bancshares has a 52-week low of $12.02 and a 52-week high of $18.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.07.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 14.19%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.62%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Helga Houston sold 6,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total value of $99,600.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 558,342 shares in the company, valued at $8,615,217.06. This represents a 1.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Scott D. Kleinman sold 28,600 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.67, for a total value of $505,362.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 496,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,765,662.92. The trade was a 5.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,699 shares of company stock worth $757,356 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huntington Bancshares

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HBAN. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 200.7% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 695.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,291 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

About Huntington Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

Further Reading

