Barclays Raises Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Price Target to $118.00

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $115.00 to $118.00 in a report published on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $84.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Northern Trust from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Northern Trust from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Northern Trust from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Northern Trust from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Northern Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.91.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Northern Trust

Northern Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS opened at $103.21 on Monday. Northern Trust has a 52-week low of $76.67 and a 52-week high of $111.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $105.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.64. The stock has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.31%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Vice Chairman Steven L. Fradkin sold 9,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $1,010,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,305,467. The trade was a 15.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Peter Cherecwich sold 16,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.18, for a total transaction of $1,698,972.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 4,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,476.46. This represents a 78.60 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,151 shares of company stock valued at $8,489,889 in the last ninety days. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,296,442 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $386,809,000 after purchasing an additional 388,692 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 68.1% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 13,765 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 5,578 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 8.4% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 59,118 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,322,000 after buying an additional 4,564 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 327.1% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 28,510 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,567,000 after acquiring an additional 21,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the second quarter worth $3,666,000. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.