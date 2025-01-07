Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGHGet Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.63 and traded as high as $15.80. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund shares last traded at $15.74, with a volume of 42,335 shares trading hands.

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Stock Down 0.4 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.25.

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.1223 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.3%. This is a boost from Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund’s previous — dividend of $0.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BGH. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund in the second quarter worth $97,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $193,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 70,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 0.5% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 197,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 4.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 168,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after buying an additional 6,934 shares during the last quarter.

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Company Profile

Babson Capital Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund is co-managed by Babson Capital Global Advisors Limited. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in global high-yield bonds, loans, and other income-producing instruments that are, at the time of purchase, rated below Baa3 by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or below BBB- by Standard & Poor's Rating Services.

