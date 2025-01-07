Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.63 and traded as high as $15.80. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund shares last traded at $15.74, with a volume of 42,335 shares trading hands.
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.25.
Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.1223 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.3%. This is a boost from Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund’s previous — dividend of $0.11.
Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Company Profile
Babson Capital Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund is co-managed by Babson Capital Global Advisors Limited. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in global high-yield bonds, loans, and other income-producing instruments that are, at the time of purchase, rated below Baa3 by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or below BBB- by Standard & Poor's Rating Services.
