Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.90 and traded as low as $16.90. Barings Participation Investors shares last traded at $17.06, with a volume of 18,931 shares trading hands.
Barings Participation Investors Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.61.
Barings Participation Investors Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 8.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.
About Barings Participation Investors
Barings Participation Investors is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below-investment grade, long-term corporate debt obligations which are directly purchased from its issuers.
