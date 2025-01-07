Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.90 and traded as low as $16.90. Barings Participation Investors shares last traded at $17.06, with a volume of 18,931 shares trading hands.

Barings Participation Investors Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.61.

Barings Participation Investors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 8.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barings Participation Investors

About Barings Participation Investors

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MPV. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Barings Participation Investors in the third quarter valued at about $4,651,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barings Participation Investors in the second quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Barings Participation Investors by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 82,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 8,390 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Barings Participation Investors by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 91,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 5,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Barings Participation Investors by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 258,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,265,000 after buying an additional 5,163 shares during the period.

Barings Participation Investors is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below-investment grade, long-term corporate debt obligations which are directly purchased from its issuers.

