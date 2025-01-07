Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Posted by on Jan 7th, 2025

Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPVGet Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.90 and traded as low as $16.90. Barings Participation Investors shares last traded at $17.06, with a volume of 18,931 shares trading hands.

Barings Participation Investors Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.61.

Barings Participation Investors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 8.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barings Participation Investors

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MPV. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Barings Participation Investors in the third quarter valued at about $4,651,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barings Participation Investors in the second quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Barings Participation Investors by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 82,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 8,390 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Barings Participation Investors by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 91,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 5,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Barings Participation Investors by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 258,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,265,000 after buying an additional 5,163 shares during the period.

About Barings Participation Investors

Barings Participation Investors is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below-investment grade, long-term corporate debt obligations which are directly purchased from its issuers.

