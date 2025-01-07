Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$25.19 and traded as low as C$22.22. Barrick Gold shares last traded at C$22.23, with a volume of 3,374,145 shares.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$33.50 to C$32.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. UBS Group lowered Barrick Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Barrick Gold to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Barrick Gold from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts cut shares of Barrick Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$30.17.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.54. The stock has a market cap of C$38.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$24.18 and a 200 day moving average price of C$25.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 45.38%.

In other news, Director Dennis Mark Bristow acquired 85,296 shares of Barrick Gold stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$25.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,135,291.53. Also, Senior Officer Poupak Bahamin bought 5,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$25.03 per share, with a total value of C$144,645.87. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties in Canada and internationally. The company also explores and sells silver and energy materials. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d’Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

