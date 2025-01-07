Bayhorse Silver Inc. (CVE:BHS) Senior Officer Graeme O’neill Sells 1,300,000 Shares of Stock

Bayhorse Silver Inc. (CVE:BHS – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Graeme O’neill sold 1,300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.08, for a total transaction of C$104,000.00.

Graeme O’neill also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 21st, Graeme O’neill sold 2,000,000 shares of Bayhorse Silver stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.04, for a total transaction of C$80,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 16th, Graeme O’neill sold 650,000 shares of Bayhorse Silver stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.04, for a total transaction of C$26,000.00.

Bayhorse Silver Stock Up 6.3 %

Bayhorse Silver stock opened at C$0.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$24.04 million, a PE ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 2.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.06 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.05. Bayhorse Silver Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.03 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 503.12, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

About Bayhorse Silver

Bayhorse Silver Inc, a junior natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resource properties. It explores for silver, gold, zinc, copper, antimony, lead, and other metals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Bayhorse Silver Mine Property located in Baker County, Oregon.

