Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) CAO Travis Alvin Thompson Sells 2,686 Shares of Stock

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) CAO Travis Alvin Thompson sold 2,686 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $40,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,190. This represents a 7.71 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Travis Alvin Thompson sold 1,750 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total transaction of $24,657.50.

On Monday, November 11th, Travis Alvin Thompson sold 6,256 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $157,088.16.

NASDAQ BCYC opened at $14.88 on Tuesday. Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a 1 year low of $12.17 and a 1 year high of $28.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.86.

Bicycle Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BCYC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.04. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 450.64% and a negative return on equity of 27.35%. The business had revenue of $2.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.26) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -3.05 EPS for the current year.

BCYC has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities cut their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $28.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,028,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 79.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 16,958 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 5,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 233.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 86,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after buying an additional 60,399 shares during the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics in the United States and the United Kingdom. Its product pipeline comprising BT8009, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC) which is in phase I/II/III clinical trial for the treatment of high nectin-4 expressing tumors; BT5528, a BTC which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Ephrin type A receptor 2 expressing tumor; BT7480, a Bicycle TICA molecule which is in phase I/II targeting Nectin-4 and agonizing CD137; and BT7455, a Bicycle TICA molecule targeting Ephrin type A receptor 2 and CD137 and is in preclinical trial.

