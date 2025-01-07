Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) CEO Kevin Lee Sells 9,038 Shares

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) CEO Kevin Lee sold 9,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total value of $127,345.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 495,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,974,916.34. The trade was a 1.79 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Bicycle Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of BCYC opened at $14.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 0.92. Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a 12 month low of $12.17 and a 12 month high of $28.67.

Get Bicycle Therapeutics alerts:

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.35% and a negative net margin of 450.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.26) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCYC. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 105.1% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 2.4% in the third quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 59,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 26.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 69.1% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BCYC. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $55.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 9th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $28.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.25.

Get Our Latest Research Report on BCYC

About Bicycle Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics in the United States and the United Kingdom. Its product pipeline comprising BT8009, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC) which is in phase I/II/III clinical trial for the treatment of high nectin-4 expressing tumors; BT5528, a BTC which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Ephrin type A receptor 2 expressing tumor; BT7480, a Bicycle TICA molecule which is in phase I/II targeting Nectin-4 and agonizing CD137; and BT7455, a Bicycle TICA molecule targeting Ephrin type A receptor 2 and CD137 and is in preclinical trial.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.