Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) CFO Alethia Young Sells 1,395 Shares

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) CFO Alethia Young sold 1,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total transaction of $19,655.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,574.45. This represents a 2.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of BCYC stock opened at $14.88 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.27 and a 200 day moving average of $21.86. Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a 1-year low of $12.17 and a 1-year high of $28.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 0.92.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.04. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.35% and a negative net margin of 450.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.26) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -3.05 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BCYC shares. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Stephens began coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley dropped their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $28.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $55.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.25.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $3,406,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 97,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 42,200 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 129,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 32,313 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,028,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 233.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 86,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after buying an additional 60,399 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics in the United States and the United Kingdom. Its product pipeline comprising BT8009, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC) which is in phase I/II/III clinical trial for the treatment of high nectin-4 expressing tumors; BT5528, a BTC which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Ephrin type A receptor 2 expressing tumor; BT7480, a Bicycle TICA molecule which is in phase I/II targeting Nectin-4 and agonizing CD137; and BT7455, a Bicycle TICA molecule targeting Ephrin type A receptor 2 and CD137 and is in preclinical trial.

