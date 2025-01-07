Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) COO Alistair Milnes Sells 4,578 Shares

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) COO Alistair Milnes sold 4,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total value of $64,504.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,201.16. This trade represents a 4.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Bicycle Therapeutics Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of BCYC stock opened at $14.88 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.86. Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a 12 month low of $12.17 and a 12 month high of $28.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 0.92.
Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 450.64% and a negative return on equity of 27.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.26) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
BCYC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 1st. Stephens assumed coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $28.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bicycle Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.25.
Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics in the United States and the United Kingdom. Its product pipeline comprising BT8009, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC) which is in phase I/II/III clinical trial for the treatment of high nectin-4 expressing tumors; BT5528, a BTC which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Ephrin type A receptor 2 expressing tumor; BT7480, a Bicycle TICA molecule which is in phase I/II targeting Nectin-4 and agonizing CD137; and BT7455, a Bicycle TICA molecule targeting Ephrin type A receptor 2 and CD137 and is in preclinical trial.
