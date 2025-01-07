Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Insider Santiago Arroyo Sells 4,943 Shares

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) insider Santiago Arroyo sold 4,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total value of $69,646.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $973,013.13. This trade represents a 6.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Bicycle Therapeutics Stock Down 0.1 %

BCYC opened at $14.88 on Tuesday. Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a 52-week low of $12.17 and a 52-week high of $28.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.86. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 0.92.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.04. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 450.64% and a negative return on equity of 27.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.26) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BCYC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 31st. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $28.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $55.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bicycle Therapeutics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 105.1% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 69.1% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 26.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

About Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics in the United States and the United Kingdom. Its product pipeline comprising BT8009, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC) which is in phase I/II/III clinical trial for the treatment of high nectin-4 expressing tumors; BT5528, a BTC which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Ephrin type A receptor 2 expressing tumor; BT7480, a Bicycle TICA molecule which is in phase I/II targeting Nectin-4 and agonizing CD137; and BT7455, a Bicycle TICA molecule targeting Ephrin type A receptor 2 and CD137 and is in preclinical trial.

