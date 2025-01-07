BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI) CEO Amanda Long Sells 66,140 Shares

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) CEO Amanda Long sold 66,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $297,630.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,445,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,004,520.50. This trade represents a 2.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Amanda Long also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 26th, Amanda Long sold 200,000 shares of BigBear.ai stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total transaction of $850,000.00.

NYSE:BBAI opened at $4.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 3.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.93. BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.16 and a 1-year high of $5.20.

BigBear.ai ( NYSE:BBAI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $41.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.04 million. BigBear.ai had a negative net margin of 109.90% and a negative return on equity of 138.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BBAI. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of BigBear.ai by 16.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,864,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after buying an additional 267,673 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in BigBear.ai by 6,435.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 653,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 643,570 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of BigBear.ai by 135.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 41,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 23,597 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BigBear.ai by 28.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,158,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,152,000 after buying an additional 479,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in BigBear.ai by 57.9% during the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 61,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 22,363 shares during the period. 7.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BBAI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of BigBear.ai in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on BigBear.ai from $3.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th.

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

