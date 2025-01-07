BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.04 and traded as low as $0.01. BIOLASE shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 134,152 shares trading hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
BIOL has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BIOLASE in a report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Benchmark reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and set a $0.40 target price on shares of BIOLASE in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.
View Our Latest Stock Report on BIOLASE
BIOLASE Price Performance
About BIOLASE
BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, pediatric dentists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, including cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than BIOLASE
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Build-Your-Bowl Battle: CAVA, Chipotle, and Sweetgreen Face Off
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Insiders Are Loading Up: 3 Key Stock Picks for Investors
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- How Cigna Remains at the Top of the Health Insurance Food Chain
Receive News & Ratings for BIOLASE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIOLASE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.