BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.04 and traded as low as $0.01. BIOLASE shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 134,152 shares trading hands.

BIOL has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BIOLASE in a report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Benchmark reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and set a $0.40 target price on shares of BIOLASE in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The stock has a market cap of $302,333.35, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.04.

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, pediatric dentists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, including cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

