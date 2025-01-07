BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Stock Position Boosted by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 98.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,953 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 11.0% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,371,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,094,000 after buying an additional 136,082 shares during the period. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 3rd quarter valued at about $714,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,763,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,926,000 after purchasing an additional 337,217 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 37,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,053,000 after purchasing an additional 14,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total value of $940,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 423,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,221,502.24. This trade represents a 2.53 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on BJ. Melius Research started coverage on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.00.

Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $90.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.62. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.06 and a 52-week high of $100.74. The firm has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.29. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 35.41%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

