BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Buys 106,617 Shares

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 106,617 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.46 per share, with a total value of $795,362.82. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 60,262,743 shares in the company, valued at $449,560,062.78. This represents a 0.18 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 279,479 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.45 per share, with a total value of $2,082,118.55.

On Thursday, December 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 69,719 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.65 per share, for a total transaction of $533,350.35.

On Monday, December 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 350,000 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.91 per share, with a total value of $2,768,500.00.

On Thursday, December 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 355,173 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.87 per share, for a total transaction of $2,795,211.51.

On Wednesday, December 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 185,716 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.07 per share, with a total value of $1,498,728.12.

On Monday, December 2nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 94,924 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.98 per share, for a total transaction of $757,493.52.

On Monday, November 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 266,732 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.96 per share, with a total value of $2,123,186.72.

On Friday, November 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 68,422 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.86 per share, with a total value of $537,796.92.

On Tuesday, November 19th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 92,376 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.60 per share, for a total transaction of $702,057.60.

On Wednesday, November 13th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 94,406 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.82 per share, for a total transaction of $738,254.92.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Price Performance

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock opened at $7.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.50. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.66 and a fifty-two week high of $8.25.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0868 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.44%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the second quarter worth $75,000. PFG Investments LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 23,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 10,099 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $191,000. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the third quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 4.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 32,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.

