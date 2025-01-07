BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of BNP Paribas SA (EPA:BNP – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €61.19 ($63.74) and traded as low as €58.18 ($60.60). BNP Paribas shares last traded at €58.49 ($60.93), with a volume of 2,635,522 shares.
BNP Paribas Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average is €59.20 and its 200 day moving average is €61.19.
BNP Paribas Company Profile
BNP Paribas SA provides various banking and financial products and services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Corporate & Institutional Banking; Commercial, Personal Banking & Services; and Investment & Protection Services.
