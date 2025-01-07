BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $105.48 and traded as high as $110.38. BOK Financial shares last traded at $108.86, with a volume of 131,119 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of BOK Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $124.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on BOK Financial from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on BOK Financial from $116.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.40.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $113.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 1.20.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $888.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.43 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 13.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. Equities analysts expect that BOK Financial Co. will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This is a boost from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is 31.36%.

In other news, Director Steven Bangert sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.83, for a total transaction of $235,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,268,061.47. This trade represents a 4.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOKF. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in BOK Financial by 1.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,056 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in BOK Financial by 3.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,767 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in BOK Financial by 6.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,176,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $199,405,000 after purchasing an additional 125,950 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in BOK Financial in the second quarter worth $3,429,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 18.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 2,816 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. 34.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

