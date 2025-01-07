Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.65 and traded as low as $0.57. Bolt Biotherapeutics shares last traded at $0.62, with a volume of 177,787 shares trading hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bolt Biotherapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.50.
Bolt Biotherapeutics Stock Up 4.8 %
Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.04). Bolt Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 69.46% and a negative net margin of 665.56%. The business had revenue of $1.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Bolt Biotherapeutics
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT – Free Report) by 33.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,386 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,773 shares during the period. FMR LLC owned about 0.30% of Bolt Biotherapeutics worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.
About Bolt Biotherapeutics
Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company’s lead product candidate BDC-1001, which is in clinical development for the treatment of patients with human epidermal growth factor receptor 2- positive solid tumors, including breast, colorectal, endometrial, and gastroesophageal cancer.
