Braemar (LON:BMS) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Braemar Plc (LON:BMS – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 278.28 ($3.48) and traded as low as GBX 238 ($2.98). Braemar shares last traded at GBX 240 ($3.00), with a volume of 293,407 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 410 ($5.13) target price on shares of Braemar in a report on Thursday, September 19th.

Braemar Price Performance

Braemar Cuts Dividend

The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 249.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 278.28. The firm has a market cap of £74.26 million, a P/E ratio of 1,869.23 and a beta of 1.17.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a GBX 4.50 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. Braemar’s payout ratio is currently 10,000.00%.

Insider Activity

In other Braemar news, insider James Christopher Duchar Gundy sold 94,112 shares of Braemar stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 254 ($3.18), for a total value of £239,044.48 ($299,067.28). Corporate insiders own 46.79% of the company’s stock.

About Braemar

Braemar provides expert advice in shipping investment, chartering, and risk management to enable its clients to secure sustainable returns and mitigate risk in the volatile world of shipping.

Our experienced brokers work in tandem with specialist professionals to form teams tailored to our customers’ needs, and provide an integrated service supported by a collaborative culture.

Featured Articles

