Brickability Group (LON:BRCK) Trading Down 0.9% – What’s Next?

Shares of Brickability Group Plc (LON:BRCK – Get Free Report) dropped 0.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 62.60 ($0.78) and last traded at GBX 62.80 ($0.79). Approximately 161,701 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 241,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 63.40 ($0.79).

Brickability Group Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £206.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,290.00 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 63.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 66.37.

Brickability Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be given a GBX 1.12 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. Brickability Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6,000.00%.

Insider Activity

About Brickability Group

In other news, insider Mike Gant sold 55,545 shares of Brickability Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 63 ($0.79), for a total value of £34,993.35 ($43,779.99). Also, insider Clive Norman sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 64 ($0.80), for a total value of £256,000 ($320,280.25). Corporate insiders own 38.05% of the company’s stock.

Brickability Group Plc is a leading distributor and provider of specialist products and services to the UK construction industry. The business comprises four divisions: Bricks and Building Materials, Contracting, Distribution, and Strategic Importing. With an agile, de-centralised, capital-light business model, supported by a strong balance sheet, Brickability leverages the skills of its people company-wide to effectively service the complex and evolving needs of the construction industry.

Incorporated in 1985, the Group has grown organically through product diversification and geographic expansion, as well as through the acquisition of specialist businesses that support its long-term strategy for growth.

Featured Stories

