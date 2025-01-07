Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG) CEO Jonathan Slager Sells 11,403 Shares of Stock

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG – Get Free Report) CEO Jonathan Slager sold 11,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total transaction of $94,530.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,978,967.49. The trade was a 1.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Bridge Investment Group Stock Performance

Shares of BRDG stock opened at $8.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 206.80 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.49 and its 200 day moving average is $8.89. Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.18 and a 12 month high of $11.69.

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $101.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.00 million. Bridge Investment Group had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 9.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Bridge Investment Group Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. Bridge Investment Group’s payout ratio is currently 1,000.00%.

BRDG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Bridge Investment Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Institutional Trading of Bridge Investment Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Bridge Investment Group by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 8,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Bridge Investment Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Bridge Investment Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Bridge Investment Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Bridge Investment Group by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.83% of the company’s stock.

Bridge Investment Group Company Profile

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc engages in the real estate investment management business in the United States. It manages capital on behalf of approximately hundred global institutions and 6,500 individual investors across approximately 25 investment vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Recommended Stories

