Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG) COO Adam O’farrell Sells 6,935 Shares

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG – Get Free Report) COO Adam O’farrell sold 6,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total value of $57,629.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 538,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,471,095.78. This trade represents a 1.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Adam O’farrell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 2nd, Adam O’farrell sold 6,655 shares of Bridge Investment Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total value of $55,169.95.

Bridge Investment Group Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of BRDG stock opened at $8.27 on Tuesday. Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.18 and a fifty-two week high of $11.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 206.80 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Bridge Investment Group Cuts Dividend

Bridge Investment Group ( NYSE:BRDG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $101.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.00 million. Bridge Investment Group had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 1.92%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. Bridge Investment Group’s payout ratio is presently 1,000.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on BRDG shares. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered Bridge Investment Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Bridge Investment Group from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bridge Investment Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Bridge Investment Group by 3.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 171,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 30,620 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 114,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 20,726 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 8,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 773,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,632,000 after purchasing an additional 8,909 shares in the last quarter. 52.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bridge Investment Group

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc engages in the real estate investment management business in the United States. It manages capital on behalf of approximately hundred global institutions and 6,500 individual investors across approximately 25 investment vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

