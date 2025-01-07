Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG) Vice Chairman Dean Allara Sells 10,877 Shares of Stock

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG – Get Free Report) Vice Chairman Dean Allara sold 10,877 shares of Bridge Investment Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total value of $90,387.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 662,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,505,150.63. This represents a 1.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Dean Allara also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 2nd, Dean Allara sold 10,438 shares of Bridge Investment Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total value of $86,531.02.

Bridge Investment Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of BRDG opened at $8.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.18 and a 12 month high of $11.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 206.80 and a beta of 1.57.

Bridge Investment Group Cuts Dividend

Bridge Investment Group ( NYSE:BRDG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $101.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.00 million. Bridge Investment Group had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 1.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. Bridge Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,000.00%.

Institutional Trading of Bridge Investment Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRDG. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 22.5% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 8,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group in the third quarter worth approximately $102,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group in the third quarter worth approximately $110,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Bridge Investment Group during the third quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Bridge Investment Group by 3.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. 52.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BRDG shares. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Bridge Investment Group from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Bridge Investment Group from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Bridge Investment Group from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Bridge Investment Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

About Bridge Investment Group

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc engages in the real estate investment management business in the United States. It manages capital on behalf of approximately hundred global institutions and 6,500 individual investors across approximately 25 investment vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

