BRP (TSE:DOO) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$70.73 and traded as high as C$76.48. BRP shares last traded at C$75.29, with a volume of 140,882 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DOO shares. Cibc World Mkts cut BRP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of BRP from C$88.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of BRP from C$92.00 to C$82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 9th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of BRP from C$96.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on BRP from C$115.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$89.83.

BRP Trading Up 2.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 545.75. The firm has a market cap of C$2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$70.73 and a 200 day moving average price of C$81.53.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

