Burford Capital (LON:BUR) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Burford Capital Limited (LON:BUR – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,054.60 ($13.19) and traded as high as GBX 1,080 ($13.51). Burford Capital shares last traded at GBX 1,062 ($13.29), with a volume of 174,814 shares.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,600 ($20.02) price target on shares of Burford Capital in a research report on Friday, November 8th.
View Our Latest Research Report on Burford Capital
Burford Capital Stock Performance
Burford Capital Company Profile
Burford Capital Limited provides legal finance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Capital Provision, and Asset Management and Other Provision. The Capital Provision segment provides capital to the legal industry or in connection with legal matters directly and through investment in private funds; legal risk management services; lower risk legal finance business focusing on pre-settlement litigation matters with lower risk and lower expected returns; post-settlement finance; and complex strategies in which it acts as a principal and acquires assets that are mispriced.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Burford Capital
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Build-Your-Bowl Battle: CAVA, Chipotle, and Sweetgreen Face Off
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Insiders Are Loading Up: 3 Key Stock Picks for Investors
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- How Cigna Remains at the Top of the Health Insurance Food Chain
Receive News & Ratings for Burford Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burford Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.