Burford Capital (LON:BUR) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Burford Capital Limited (LON:BUR) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,054.60 ($13.19) and traded as high as GBX 1,080 ($13.51). Burford Capital shares last traded at GBX 1,062 ($13.29), with a volume of 174,814 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,600 ($20.02) price target on shares of Burford Capital in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

The company has a quick ratio of 8.01, a current ratio of 15.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.40. The company has a market capitalization of £2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 780.00, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,054.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,033.31.

Burford Capital Limited provides legal finance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Capital Provision, and Asset Management and Other Provision. The Capital Provision segment provides capital to the legal industry or in connection with legal matters directly and through investment in private funds; legal risk management services; lower risk legal finance business focusing on pre-settlement litigation matters with lower risk and lower expected returns; post-settlement finance; and complex strategies in which it acts as a principal and acquires assets that are mispriced.

