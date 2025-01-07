Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) CMO Jennifer Vecchio Sells 494 Shares of Stock

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.95, for a total value of $140,765.30. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 59,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,936,573.15. This represents a 0.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Monday, December 2nd, Jennifer Vecchio sold 494 shares of Burlington Stores stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.89, for a total value of $145,181.66.

Shares of BURL opened at $289.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $278.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $264.29. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.64 and a 12 month high of $298.89.

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 47.52%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BURL. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 391.7% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Burlington Stores from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Burlington Stores from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays cut their price target on Burlington Stores from $327.00 to $317.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $313.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $308.00.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

