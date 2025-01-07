Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) CEO Anirudh Devgan Sells 5,920 Shares of Stock

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 5,920 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.04, for a total transaction of $1,799,916.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,987,930.96. The trade was a 9.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $308.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market cap of $84.51 billion, a PE ratio of 80.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $302.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $285.71. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $241.29 and a one year high of $328.99.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The software maker reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.20. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.49% and a net margin of 23.87%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $332.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $327.92.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dudley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dudley Capital Management LLC now owns 948 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 2.9% in the third quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 5.1% during the third quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 819 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,539 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

