Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) VP Sells $198,146.00 in Stock

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.84, for a total transaction of $198,146.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,311 shares in the company, valued at $18,080,365.24. This represents a 1.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Paul Cunningham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 2nd, Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $199,023.50.

On Friday, November 1st, Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.00, for a total value of $179,400.00.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $308.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $84.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.88, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $302.73 and its 200 day moving average is $285.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $241.29 and a one year high of $328.99.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The software maker reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.49% and a net margin of 23.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 164.2% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 140 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 56.6% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 30.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 202 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CDNS. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $320.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $332.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $327.92.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

