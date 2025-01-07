Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.98 and traded as low as C$3.78. Calfrac Well Services shares last traded at C$3.80, with a volume of 54,996 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ATB Capital raised shares of Calfrac Well Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$4.50 to C$5.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Calfrac Well Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$3.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.76, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market cap of C$326.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.65.

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C($0.27). Calfrac Well Services had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company had revenue of C$430.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$400.60 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Calfrac Well Services Ltd. will post 0.3798828 EPS for the current year.

In other Calfrac Well Services news, Director Charles Pellerin purchased 41,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$3.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$151,150.15. 46.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd provides specialized oilfield services, including hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well completion services to the oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Argentina. It generates maximum revenue from the United States.

