Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Shares Bought by Doliver Advisors LP

Doliver Advisors LP grew its position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. American Capital Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 77.7% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $129.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.75.

Camden Property Trust Price Performance

Shares of CPT opened at $113.50 on Tuesday. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $90.50 and a 52 week high of $127.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.92, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $119.37 and a 200-day moving average of $118.52.

Camden Property Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 18th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 130.38%.

Camden Property Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.