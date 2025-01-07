Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB) Shares Acquired by Pensionfund Sabic

Pensionfund Sabic lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) by 43.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CPB. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 0.5% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 43,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 20,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 0.3% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 87,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,297,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 4.0% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 7,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Campbell Soup by 7.4% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on CPB. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Campbell Soup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.92.

Campbell Soup Trading Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ:CPB opened at $40.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.66. Campbell Soup has a 12-month low of $40.26 and a 12-month high of $52.81. The firm has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.19.

Campbell Soup Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. This is an increase from Campbell Soup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.25%.

Insider Transactions at Campbell Soup

In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total transaction of $83,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $693,486.90. The trade was a 10.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 20.19% of the company’s stock.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

