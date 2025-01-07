Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Boosts Stock Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AWK. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in American Water Works by 4.2% during the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Water Works by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Invesco LLC increased its position in American Water Works by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in American Water Works by 1.6% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 5,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Water Works alerts:

American Water Works Stock Performance

Shares of AWK stock opened at $121.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.71. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.34 and a 52-week high of $150.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.765 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.59%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of American Water Works to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $164.00 price target on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. UBS Group upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $151.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Water Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.29.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AWK

American Water Works Profile

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.