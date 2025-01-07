Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lessened its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Chubb by 133.9% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in Chubb by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 1,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Copley Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the third quarter worth $471,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 321,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,960,000 after purchasing an additional 39,428 shares during the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chubb Stock Performance

CB opened at $267.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $107.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $280.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $278.05. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $222.85 and a 1 year high of $302.05.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $5.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $0.74. Chubb had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The business had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 14.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CB shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Chubb from $281.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $294.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $266.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $289.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $286.16.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

