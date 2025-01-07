Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Grows Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 18,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 21,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 1,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.9% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 5,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE EMR opened at $121.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $91.64 and a 52 week high of $134.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.66, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $126.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.54.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.5275 per share. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.70%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Emerson Electric from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.58.

Get Our Latest Report on Emerson Electric

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Emerson Electric news, SVP Michael H. Train sold 21,525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.96, for a total value of $2,711,289.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 262,408 shares in the company, valued at $33,052,911.68. This trade represents a 7.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Emerson Electric

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.