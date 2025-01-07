Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Grows Stock Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 105.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,252 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,276 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHP. Cerity Partners OCIO LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the second quarter valued at about $130,469,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 17.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,972,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,886 shares in the last quarter. Quadratic Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 12.9% in the third quarter. Quadratic Capital Management LLC now owns 11,431,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,413 shares during the period. Greenline Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,303,000. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,735,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,174,000 after buying an additional 857,417 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock opened at $25.78 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.31. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12-month low of $25.46 and a 12-month high of $26.96.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

