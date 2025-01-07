Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Has $1.07 Million Stock Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lowered its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.7% during the second quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on MMC. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $255.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $219.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $209.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.47.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

MMC stock opened at $208.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $102.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $220.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.20. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $188.31 and a 1-year high of $235.50.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 16.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.55, for a total value of $553,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,549 shares in the company, valued at $10,756,030.95. This trade represents a 4.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.