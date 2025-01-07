Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Has $1.10 Million Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 531 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 1,139.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 52,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 48,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Citigroup by 184.0% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $72.74 on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $50.51 and a one year high of $73.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $137.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.74.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.20. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 4.70%. The company had revenue of $20.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 5th were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on C shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Citigroup from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.43.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Citigroup

About Citigroup

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.