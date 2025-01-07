Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Has $1.55 Million Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in D. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 14,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 11,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 29,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 66,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,596,000 after purchasing an additional 4,609 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,600,000. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

D stock opened at $53.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.53 and a twelve month high of $61.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.20 and its 200-day moving average is $55.49.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 16.95%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.68%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on D. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.58.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

