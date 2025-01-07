Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Has $267,000 Stock Holdings in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEN. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,896,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,729,000 after purchasing an additional 121,465 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Penumbra by 20.6% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,547,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,786,000 after purchasing an additional 264,122 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Penumbra by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,236,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,298,000 after buying an additional 3,863 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP increased its holdings in Penumbra by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 795,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,622,000 after buying an additional 53,645 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Penumbra by 128.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 668,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,967,000 after buying an additional 375,684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Penumbra from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $190.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Penumbra from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Penumbra from $232.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Penumbra from $205.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Penumbra in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Penumbra presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.00.

In other Penumbra news, Director Harpreet Grewal sold 167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.28, for a total value of $40,293.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,058,118.40. This represents a 1.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.49, for a total value of $146,694.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,511,423.56. The trade was a 0.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,819 shares of company stock valued at $11,197,883. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEN opened at $236.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 274.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.52. Penumbra, Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.00 and a 12-month high of $277.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.16. Penumbra had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The company had revenue of $301.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Penumbra, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

