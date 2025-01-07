Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Has $800,000 Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. decreased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,814 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TIP. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 106.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,990,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $772,234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608,542 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $102,200,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 12.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,639,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $388,581,000 after buying an additional 410,284 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10,652.4% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 402,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,412,000 after acquiring an additional 398,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $24,990,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA TIP opened at $106.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.32. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $104.67 and a one year high of $111.06. The firm has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.