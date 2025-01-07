Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Has $916,000 Stock Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lessened its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,549 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Workday were worth $916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Workday in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Workday during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC lifted its stake in Workday by 177.4% in the 3rd quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Workday

In other Workday news, Director Wayne A.I. Frederick sold 1,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.85, for a total transaction of $442,101.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,097,806.90. The trade was a 17.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.01, for a total value of $13,552,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 281,000 shares in the company, valued at $68,004,810. This represents a 16.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 304,158 shares of company stock valued at $78,650,975. 20.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Workday Trading Up 0.5 %

WDAY opened at $254.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $67.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $261.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $245.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $199.81 and a 1-year high of $311.28.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The software maker reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 19.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WDAY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Workday from $274.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on Workday from $314.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Workday from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Workday from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.36.

Workday Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

