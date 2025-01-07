Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,846 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 384.0% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 142.1% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 36.0% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 18.9% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWV opened at $339.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $340.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $325.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.03. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $268.93 and a fifty-two week high of $349.54.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

