Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Invests $1.71 Million in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:KSEP)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:KSEP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 66,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,707,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – September during the third quarter valued at $145,000. Catalina Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – September during the 3rd quarter valued at about $283,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – September during the third quarter valued at about $539,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – September in the third quarter worth about $367,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – September in the third quarter worth about $689,000.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – September Price Performance

Shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – September stock opened at $25.94 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.12. Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – September has a 12 month low of $24.43 and a 12 month high of $26.74.

