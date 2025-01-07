Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Lowers Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lowered its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 206.8% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 11,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 7,479 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,740,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,625,000 after acquiring an additional 464,615 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 17,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 6,710 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total transaction of $417,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,417.53. The trade was a 37.25 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $153.00 to $151.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $142.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $175.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.00.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $126.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.41. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $117.67 and a 52-week high of $149.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 198.59%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.29%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

